Chargers commit a disaster class in new mock draft with wild trade
Knowing how Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh operate, the idea of a trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft isn’t exactly shocking.
It’s the how and the eventual why of a Chargers trade down that will determine the reaction.
Over at Yahoo Sports, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have the Chargers striking a trade down with the Los Angeles Rams, moving down to No. 26 and taking LSU tight end Mason Taylor:
“The Chargers trade back and take a tight end. This might be a tad rich for Taylor, but he has so much steam that he could hear his name called on opening night. Especially if Loveland and Warren go so early like they did in this exercise. Taylor has all the makings of a classic reliable underneath option at the tight end position, but he has the long speed and ball skills to stretch the field down the seams. He’s a solid blocker with the length and youth (turns 21 in May) for more development in that area. We saw what Justin Herbert could do with even somewhat solid talent at the position last year, and dropping in the talented Taylor would be a fun pairing.”
RELATED: Chargers scored pre-draft meeting with 200-plus tackle linebacker
RELATED: Everyone’s favorite Chargers trade idea all comes down to asking price
That’s a controversial play by the Chargers in this scenario, considering Taylor isn’t often thought of as a first-round prospect right now.
In this mock draft, though, Michigan product Colston Loveland leaves the board at No. 10 overall to Chicago. Then, heated AFC West rival Denver Broncos take Penn State’s Tyler Warren at No. 20.
This scenario does feel like the Chargers still reaching to address a need, especially when someone like running back Omarion Hampton or defensive lineman Walter Nolen come off the board a few picks later.
On paper, the Chargers trading down and acquiring more draft picks to keep reshaping the rebuild to Harbaugh’s liking is a good thing, but not if the resulting pick feels like a bad value.
