Steelers could steal dream draft target one pick in front of Chargers
It might be best if Los Angeles Chargers fans get comfortable with the idea that a direct AFC contender could break their hearts by stealing a wished-for prospect during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
After all, the hated Denver Broncos pick 20th, just two spots before the Chargers. And the team right in front of the Chargers in the order? Another AFC rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And those Steelers just met with a dream Chargers target.
According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers met with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
Hampton is one of the most popular suggested picks for the Chargers in the opening round. That’s not too shocking, considering he rushed for 1,500-plus yards and 15 scores in each of his last two college seasons.
The Chargers brought on Najee Harris in free agency after the departures of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in the name of reliable attendance. But a prospect like Hampton would bring the explosive, dynamic presence to the backfield Justin Herbert’s offense needs.
Those Chargers are likely well out of the running for consensus top running back Ashton Jeanty on draft day. So the team right in front of them sniffing around the next best prospect is pretty notable.
