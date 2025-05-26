Chargers may cut bait with Jim Harbaugh favorite who once led Big Ten in TDs
The Los Angeles Chargers will have some difficult decisions to make as they prepare for the 2025 NFL regular season, and that will include deciding who sticks on the 53-man roster.
Of course, the Chargers still have a long way to go before they have to make any such moves, but September will be here before we all know it, so Jim Harbaugh and Co. will definitely have to start thinking ahead of time.
That could ultimately lead to Harbaugh potentially having to do the last thing he would ever want to do, and that's cutting once his former Michigan players.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has named running back Hassan Haskins as a potential cut candidate, noting that Los Angeles has completely revamped its backfield this offseason.
"While he still adds the same special-teams value, the running-back room is much more crowded in 2025 than it was in 2024," Reed wrote. "Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton will be the two primary backs with [Kimani] Vidal providing even more potential in his second season. There is also UDFA Raheim Sanders, whom the Chargers like so much they excluded him from certain drills during rookie minicamp. Haskins has to outplay Sanders in training camp to secure his spot, but even then, the Chargers may prefer the younger option with fewer miles."
So, yeah: Haskins is obviously facing a whole lot of competition at the running back position, and even though the 25-year-old spent most of his time on special teams last season, it doesn't seem likely that Los Angeles will carry an extra halfback just to use him on kick and punt returns.
Last season, Haskins carried the ball 34 times for 89 yards and a couple of touchdowns, so he obviously was not very productive. The former Wolverines star — who led the Big Ten with 20 rushing touchdowns in 2021 — seems like a prime candidate to get cut.
