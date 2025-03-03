Charger Report

Chargers' meeting with prospect speaks volumes about Khalil Mack's future

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving as if Khalil Mack won't be back in 2025.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) with defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (51) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to have Khalil Mack back next season, but it's certainly looking more and more like the star edge rusher may depart via free agency.

Mack will surely have a smorgasbord of potential suitors this month, which could ultimately drive Mack's price to an uncomfortable point. Even with massive cap space, the Chargers surely don't want to go overboard for a 34-year-old, so they may have to consider other options.

That may be what Los Angeles is already doing, as Ryan Fowler of Draft Network is reporting that the Chargers are slated to meet with Boise State defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein.

Hassanein will represent one of LA's top 30 visits and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3 pass rusher is certainly not expected to be an early draft pick, but he created quite a buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine and definitely saw his stock rise as a result.

He rattled off 22 sacks over his last two collegiate campaigns at Boise State and possesses the ability to play on the interior or along the edge.

The Chargers' clear interest in defensive linemen may simply be a safety net, but it could also be an indication that they do not expect Mack—or Joey Bosa—to be back in 2025.

Not only is Mack a free agent, but Bosa is widely viewed as a cut candidate, which could potentially leave Los Angeles without its two top pass rushers.

Boise State Broncos defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boise State defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein (DL50) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

