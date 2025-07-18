Chargers' huge offseason addition misses practice for Eagles reason
The Los Angeles Chargers made a flurry of free-agent signings earlier this offseason, taking advantage of their expansive cap room to bolster their roster in several areas.
One of the Chargers' most significant additions was offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who is expected to man the right guard spot for Los Angeles in 2025.
Well, the Bolts started training camp on Thursday, and Becton was already absent on the second day of practice. Not to worry, though: he had a good reason. He was picking up his Super Bowl ring from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Anyway, Becton was originally selected by the New York Jets with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the Jets, missing all of 2022 due to a knee injury.
The Louisville product was a major disappointment in New York, as he failed to establish himself as the franchise tackle the Jets hoped they were getting.
New York chose not to exercise Becton's fifth-year option on his rookie contract, freeing him up to sign with the Eagles last offseason. He switched to guard in Philadelphia and experienced considerable success, posting a 75.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The mammoth 6-foot-7 lineman helped lead Philly to a Super Bowl championship and then parlayed his strong showing into a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers in free agency back in March. Hopefully, he helps solidify what was previously a shaky interior offensive line for LA.
