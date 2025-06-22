Jalen Ramsey would help Chargers get advantage over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Jalen Ramsey has been in the news throughout the offseason as trade rumors continue to swirl. The Miami Dolphins' superstar cornerback could be on the move, but he has his eye on a return to the West Coast, which could put the Los Angeles Chargers in play.
Ramsey, who is scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $24.235 million in 2025, wouldn't come cheap, but the Chargers could try and get Miami to take on some of that contract to facilitate the trade, especially since that salary would take up nearly all of their remaining cap space.
MORE: Justin Herbert's surprise social media post has Chargers fans making wild theories
The real question would be what type of capital would need to be given up for Ramsey. At 30 years old, Ramsey wouldn't be a long-term solution, but he was still graded as a top 10 cornerback by PFF in 2024. That makes it worth exploring the opportunity, especially since they need something that can propel them past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Heading into 2025, the Chargers are just 2-10 against Kansas City when Mahomes starts. What's worse is that they haven't defeated him since September 2021.
Ramsey, who has yet to get an interception on Mahomes, would still help them shut down part of the field. He has the skillset to play on the outside against wideouts such as Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy, as well as the size to play in the slot against Travis Kelce if needed. That type of weapon could be what head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to finally turn the tide.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future
Chargers' Najee Harris may be the most disrespected 1,000-yard RB ever
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh thrown in great problem to have with Jalen Ramsey buzz
Derwin James did his part while trying to get Khalil Mack back to the Chargers
Jim Harbaugh gets ahead of himself with Joe Alt prediction Chargers fans will love