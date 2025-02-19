Who will be Los Angeles Chargers' opponent in 2025 Brazil game?
The Los Angeles Chargers will be participating in one of the 2025 International Games of the NFL schedule.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Chargers have been selected as the home team for the game taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The game will take place in Week 1, and the Chargers have been chosen as the designated home team for the game.
So, who will the Chargers be playing in the international matchup?
The Chargers have nine home games this upcoming season, which means one will be taking place in Brazil.
Aside from the AFC West matchups, the team is set to face the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings.
The Eagles participated in the Brazil game last season as they took on the Green Bay Packers. However, it feels like one team is the perfect candidate for this game.
The Houston Texans eliminated the Chargers from the postseason, and the two teams meeting again in Week 1 seems like the ideal scenario.
The matchup would also be a massive selling point for the league when discussing the evolving expansion of where games are played in the future, as this would be a competitive matchup between two playoff teams.
Who do you think the Chargers should play in Brazil?
