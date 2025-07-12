Los Angeles Chargers player rips certain teammates for not showering
The NFL is a dirty business. Literally and physically. For that reason, good showers are a necessity, but apparently, some members of the Los Angeles Chargers are not holding up their end of the bargain.
Just ask defensive back Alohi Gilman, who has some serious questions for some of his teammates who have resorted to "shower pills" rather than actually, you know, showering.
"There are some people on this team, listen, the shower pills are out of hand," Gilman said. "You know who I'm talking about."
As for the culprits? Well, we should probably just leave that up to the imagination, right?
Meanwhile, Gilman is preparing to enter his sixth NFL season, all of them coming with the Chargers. He was limited to 11 games last year due to injuries, registering 50 tackles, an interception and four passes defended.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Los Angeles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He developed a rather significant role as soon as his sophomore campaign, finishing with 42 tackles and a pick. But Gilman didn't truly break out until 2023, when he racked up 73 tackles, a couple of interceptions, three forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.
However, last year, the addition of Elijah Molden muddied Gilman's role in the Chargers' secondary, and with Gilman heading into the final year of his contract, it's looking very likely that his time in Los Angeles may be coming to an end.
