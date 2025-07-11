Chargers' 'secret superstar' will leave you scratching your head
The Los Angeles Chargers may have won 11 games last season, but they really don't have a whole lot of superstar talent on their roster. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to label any of their players "superstars" at this stage.
However, Doug Farrar of Bolts from the Blue published an intriguing piece in which he ran through three "secret superstars" for the Chargers heading into 2025, and one of his picks was particularly puzzling: cornerback Donte Jackson.
Los Angeles signed Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract in free agency, with the former Pittsburgh Steelers defender essentially serving as a replacement for the departed Kristian Fulton, who inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson certainly isn't a bad player. He had a very nice run with the Carolina Panthers, and he also enjoyed a decent stretch with the Steelers last season (although he faded significantly during the second half).
But a "secret superstar?" That's definitely an interesting way of describing Jackson, who has never made a Pro Bowl since entering the NFL as a second-round pick back in 2018.
Actually, the fact that the Chargers only really have Jackson and Tarheeb Still as their two most proven cornerbacks is somewhat concerning heading into 2025, especially considerng that the former has a fairly checkered injury history.
Jackson could serve as a decent piece for LA's secondary. There is no doubt about that. But the Chargers definitely lack depth there, and relying too heavily on Jackson could cause problems for Jim Harbaugh's club in the fall.
