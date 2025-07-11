Charger Report

Chargers' 'secret superstar' will leave you scratching your head

An NFL analyst has picked a rather strange 'secret superstar' for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 20, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmet of wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) on the field during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmet of wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) on the field during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers may have won 11 games last season, but they really don't have a whole lot of superstar talent on their roster. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to label any of their players "superstars" at this stage.

However, Doug Farrar of Bolts from the Blue published an intriguing piece in which he ran through three "secret superstars" for the Chargers heading into 2025, and one of his picks was particularly puzzling: cornerback Donte Jackson.

Los Angeles signed Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract in free agency, with the former Pittsburgh Steelers defender essentially serving as a replacement for the departed Kristian Fulton, who inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson certainly isn't a bad player. He had a very nice run with the Carolina Panthers, and he also enjoyed a decent stretch with the Steelers last season (although he faded significantly during the second half).

But a "secret superstar?" That's definitely an interesting way of describing Jackson, who has never made a Pro Bowl since entering the NFL as a second-round pick back in 2018.

Actually, the fact that the Chargers only really have Jackson and Tarheeb Still as their two most proven cornerbacks is somewhat concerning heading into 2025, especially considerng that the former has a fairly checkered injury history.

Jackson could serve as a decent piece for LA's secondary. There is no doubt about that. But the Chargers definitely lack depth there, and relying too heavily on Jackson could cause problems for Jim Harbaugh's club in the fall.

Donte Jackson.
Oct 13, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

