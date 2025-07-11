Chargers' biggest weakness on full display in NFL executive, coach, scout poll
Throughout the offseason, there were calls for the Los Angeles Chargers to add more talent at the tight end position.
They stayed quiet throughout the offseason, finally signing Tyler Conklin late in free agency. In the NFL draft, they added Oronde Gadsden II, who has plenty of talent, but was still a fifth-round pick.
RELATED: Chargers' Derwin James catches some weird shade from anonymous NFL personnel
Los Angeles will try and figure out who their best option is between those two and returning veteran Will Dissly. If that trio doesn't excite you, just know you're not alone.
ESPN recently polled various NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, asking them for their top tight ends in the league. The Chargers didn't have anyone in the top 10, which isn't surprising. They also didn't get an honorable mention, again, not unexpected.
What's interesting, however, is that not one vote for a top 10 tight end went to a member of the Chargers roster.
Just to rub some salt in an open wound, the No. 1 tight end was Brock Bowers, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Another AFC West rival made the cut, with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs earning the No. 4 spot. Even the Denver Broncos got an honorable mention with Evan Engram, a player fans were clamoring for this offseason.
