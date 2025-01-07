Chargers positioned to make major moves due to massive cap room
The Los Angeles Chargers have actually been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, as they went 11-6 to nail down a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.
However, in spite of the growth the Chargers have displayed, it's clear that they definitely need to add more pieces, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
And you know what? This offseason, Los Angeles may be able to do just that, as it is slated to have a hefty $76 million in cap space, per Spotrac.
That's in stark contrast to last year, when the Chargers had to cut key players like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams while restructuring the contracts of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa just to get under the cap.
As a result, Los Angeles was unable to make any major moves in free agency last March, but things should be very different this time around.
The upcoming free-agent market will be teeming with talent, and the Chargers should have the ability to make some significant moves to bolster their roster in their quest to finally dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Of course, the Bolts will also have to worry about re-signing their own free agents, too, as players like Mack, Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. are all headed toward the open market.
That being said, the Chargers are in a much better position than they were last year. Not just because of Harbaugh, but because now, their financial situation isn't a complete mess.
