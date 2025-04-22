Charger Report

Chargers' potential draft pick flashing glaring red flags Jim Harbaugh can't ignore

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh cannot ignore these red flags displayed by this one player before the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh runs on to the field for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers can go in numerous different directions with the 22nd overall pick of the NFL Draft, and while tight end Colston Loveland is the most popular predicted selection for the Chargers at that spot, a Michigan teammate of Loveland's is beginning to gain some traction as a potential pick: cornerback Will Johnson.

We have heard several Michigan players—also including defensive lineman Kenneth Grant—connected to Los Angeles at No. 22, which makes sense considering Jim Harbaugh coached the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023 right before taking the Chargers job.

However, while Loveland would represent and outstanding get and Grant would fill a hole, Johnson would comprise an incredibly risky selection.

Why? Because Johnson has a knee issue that has been "flagged" throughout the draft process, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"It shouldn’t affect him in the short term, but teams are concerned it could impact his longevity," Breer wrote. "Add to the questions on Johnson’s long speed, which were not allayed when he decided not to run a 40, and the Wolverine star could slide."

That means Johnson—formerly considered a sure-fire top-10 pick—could potentially be available when Los Angeles is on the clock, and at that point, Harbaugh must put his personal feelings aside and go in a different direction.

Yes, Johnson is talented, but the Chargers don't have an overwhelming need at cornerback thanks to the presence of impressive youngster Tarheeb Still and free-agent signing Donte Jackson. It's definiely an area that could use some improvement, but LA can find a corner on Day 2 or later.

Johnson was banged up with a couple of different injuries unrelated to his knee during his final season at Michigan, limiting him to just six games.

The Chargers simply cannot afford to take that risk in the first round.

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) reacts to a referee call that ruled an incomplete pass intended for tight end Colston Lovelan (not in the photo) during the second half against Oregon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

