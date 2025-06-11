Charger Report

Chargers predicted to cut ties with top weapon right after signing him

Would the Los Angeles Chargers seriously part ways with this top playmaker almost immediately after adding him?

Matthew Schmidt

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Jaylen Johnson (39), Mike Williams (81) and receiver Tre Harris (9) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Jaylen Johnson (39), Mike Williams (81) and receiver Tre Harris (9) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers made one free-agent signing at the wide receiver position this offseason, reuniting with Mike Williams to replace the departed Joshua Palmer.

The Chargers' decision to add Williams and no other veterans certainly raised some questions considering that the 30-year-old has not been productive since 2022, but nevertheless, Williams is expected to be a top weapon for Justin Herbert and the aerial attack next fall.

However, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is wondering if Williams will even get the chance to demonstrate if he still has anything left in the tank with Los Angeles.

In a piece where Kay rattled off some potential veteran cut candidates this summer, Williams made the list.

"While the stakes are low given his cheap contract, Williams is going to have his work cut out trying to re-establish himself as one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s top targets," Kay wrote. "He’s now four seasons removed from the most recent of his two 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and has scored just five touchdowns in the last three years combined. Factor in the presence of breakout rookie Ladd McConkey plus incoming draftees Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and it's even tougher to envision Williams making enough impact to warrant a roster spot in 2025."

Kay is right in his assertion that Williams is certainly not the player he once was and that he is facing some stiff competition at the position (Kay failed to even mentioned Quentin Johnston), but based on how unproven most of the Chargers' receiver depth is, Williams has a great chance to find himself near the top of Herbert's favorite targets.

Familiarity matters here, and Herbert was throwing to Williams for the first four years of his NFL career. Plus, it's not like LA has made a concerted effort to bring in anyone else of significance, even though Keenan Allen is still out there.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams.
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81) controls the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's injury woes become hot topic ahead of training camp

Chargers' omission from extensive list shows how wrong this offseason went

Chargers' key position outlook is so poor it lands dead last in the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers rebuilt ground game cracks top 10 RB duo rankings

Chargers reveal plan to help Ladd McConkey exploit defenses, chase sophomore leap

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News