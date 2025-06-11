Chargers predicted to cut ties with top weapon right after signing him
The Los Angeles Chargers made one free-agent signing at the wide receiver position this offseason, reuniting with Mike Williams to replace the departed Joshua Palmer.
The Chargers' decision to add Williams and no other veterans certainly raised some questions considering that the 30-year-old has not been productive since 2022, but nevertheless, Williams is expected to be a top weapon for Justin Herbert and the aerial attack next fall.
However, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is wondering if Williams will even get the chance to demonstrate if he still has anything left in the tank with Los Angeles.
In a piece where Kay rattled off some potential veteran cut candidates this summer, Williams made the list.
"While the stakes are low given his cheap contract, Williams is going to have his work cut out trying to re-establish himself as one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s top targets," Kay wrote. "He’s now four seasons removed from the most recent of his two 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and has scored just five touchdowns in the last three years combined. Factor in the presence of breakout rookie Ladd McConkey plus incoming draftees Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and it's even tougher to envision Williams making enough impact to warrant a roster spot in 2025."
Kay is right in his assertion that Williams is certainly not the player he once was and that he is facing some stiff competition at the position (Kay failed to even mentioned Quentin Johnston), but based on how unproven most of the Chargers' receiver depth is, Williams has a great chance to find himself near the top of Herbert's favorite targets.
Familiarity matters here, and Herbert was throwing to Williams for the first four years of his NFL career. Plus, it's not like LA has made a concerted effort to bring in anyone else of significance, even though Keenan Allen is still out there.
