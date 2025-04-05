Chargers urged to keep building ‘Michigan West’ in former pro’s mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have become borderline boring during NFL mock draft season because most efforts take the layup and link Jim Harbaugh’s team to Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the middle of the first round.
That doesn’t change in a new mock draft from NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew, the former elite running back who now offers up takes such as the following:
“Justin Herbert needs more weapons to help the Chargers take the next step, so it makes sense for Jim Harbaugh to continue building Michigan West with the talented Loveland, a big target with big playmaking ability.”
One has to admit, though, that “Michigan West” has a nice ring to it.
Loveland would be an obvious fit for the Chargers beyond the Harbaugh connection. Tyler Conklin was the only major addition to the area of need for a team whose top option there is Will Dissly.
But again, Michigan West.
It’s worth wondering if the Chargers won’t also take a long, long look at Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in Round 1. They found gems with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart in the fifth round a year ago, but there’s no such thing as too many quality cornerbacks.
Ditto for Michigan star defensive lineman Mason Graham, who unlike Johnson, comes off the board well before the Chargers pick in this mock draft—11th to San Francisco, to be exact.
No matter what happens, given the success of his Wolverines, Chargers fans have to love the idea of Michigan West.
