Los Angeles Chargers legends share hilarious Philip Rivers story

Philip Rivers was the ultimate competitor. One of his former teammates shares a hilarious story about the beloved former Chargers quarterback.

Tyler Reed

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass to tight end Antonio Gates in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass to tight end Antonio Gates in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
During his era, it would be hard to find someone who played the game harder than former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Rivers was known for his fiery attitude, but he had the talent to back it up. The Chargers' offense was always known as one of the more deadly units under Rivers.

One of Rivers' favorite targets, Antonio Gates, is finally getting his well-deserved moment, as he has been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.


RELATED: Chargers take a gamble on former No. 3 pick after failing with 49ers, Cowboys

Recently, Gates shared a hilarious story about his quarterback, and the story is the perfect example of who Rivers was on the field.

Check out the clip below:

Even Rivers and Gates' former teammate Shawne Merriman had to comment on this hilarious story. "I keep telling people Phil might’ve been the most competitive person not player “person” I ever met in my life," wrote Merriman on his Twitter/X account.

There have long been legendary stories about Rivers' trash talk on the football field. It was never over the line, but just like the story Gates shared, it was just enough to get under the skin of the competition.

Rivers was the ultimate leader and the perfect quarterback to lead the Chargers during his tenure. The former Chargers quarterback may even hear his name among the greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Philip River
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers reacts after a dropped pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Published
