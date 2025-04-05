Los Angeles Chargers legends share hilarious Philip Rivers story
During his era, it would be hard to find someone who played the game harder than former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.
Rivers was known for his fiery attitude, but he had the talent to back it up. The Chargers' offense was always known as one of the more deadly units under Rivers.
One of Rivers' favorite targets, Antonio Gates, is finally getting his well-deserved moment, as he has been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Recently, Gates shared a hilarious story about his quarterback, and the story is the perfect example of who Rivers was on the field.
Check out the clip below:
Even Rivers and Gates' former teammate Shawne Merriman had to comment on this hilarious story. "I keep telling people Phil might’ve been the most competitive person not player “person” I ever met in my life," wrote Merriman on his Twitter/X account.
There have long been legendary stories about Rivers' trash talk on the football field. It was never over the line, but just like the story Gates shared, it was just enough to get under the skin of the competition.
Rivers was the ultimate leader and the perfect quarterback to lead the Chargers during his tenure. The former Chargers quarterback may even hear his name among the greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
