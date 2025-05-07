Chargers could pursue exiled WR to revive his career with Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers were relatively quiet in free agency, as they made some moves but didn't really do anything that wowed their fans. That included failing to land an impact wide receiver.
Yes, the Chargers did select a couple of receivers in the NFL draft, landing Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but there is no doubt that Los Angeles needs another veteran presence in its receiving corps.
While Keenan Allen seems like the obvious answer, the Chargers don't appear all that interested in a reunion. But could they be searching for a younger option?
If that's the case, then one just became available: Gabe Davis.
The Jacksonville Jaguars just released Davis one year after signing him to a three-year, $39 million contract. Davis logged just 20 catches in 10 games for the Jaguars in 2024, but we know from his past with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty of big-play potential.
During his four-year run in Buffalo, Davis averaged a robust 16.7 yards per catch, which is something that Justin Herbert could surely use at his disposal.
Placing Davis alongside of Ladd McConkey would definitely be interesting, and there exists a world in which Davis could potentially revive his career in LA.
Of course, Davis wouldn't be anyone's favorite option. He has crested 800 yards just once in his career, and he doesn't exactly have the greatest set of hands. But it's his gamebreaking ability that is enticing, and it could absolutely make the Chargers' aerial attack more interesting.
Will Los Angeles actually pursue the 26-year-old? Who knows, but it's definitely something that general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh should consider.
