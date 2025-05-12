Is Los Angeles Chargers' aggravating weapon safer than we think?
If there is one Los Angeles Chargers player who has heard his name floated in trade speculation more than anyone else on the team, it's wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
And you know what? Couple the fact that the Chargers selected two receivers in the NFL draft with Johnston being a significant disappointment thus far, and you can see why.
There are some who feel that the former first-round pick will not be in a Chargers uniform come Week 1, and I guess that's possible. But if we are being honest, Johnston is probably safer than we think.
For starters, Los Angeles has shown absolutely no indication that it plans on moving Johnston. Like, none at all. Any talk about a potential trade has been fan conjecture and nothing more.
Second, Johnston still has three years of club control remaining. He has only played two seasons. He is 23 years old. There really is no reason for the Bolts to trade him just yet. It would probably at least be worth giving him one more year to prove himself before moving on.
Finally, the TCU product actually did show improvement in 2024, catching 55 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns after a pretty abysmal rookie campaign. Yes, Johnston still struggled with drops, and his 60.4 percent catch rate was pedestrian, at best. But he wasn't completely awful.
The Chargers obviously drafted both Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith because they are not sure what the future holds for Johnston, but that does not necessarily mean they are preparing to jettison the 6-foot-4 weapon.
Heck, that Los Angeles doesn't even seem eager to sign Keenan Allen (who is somehow still remaining in free agency) is more evidence that it fully intends on going into the 2025 season with Johnston as its No. 2 receiver behind Ladd McConkey.
Johnston is certainly frustrating, and there is no question that he has fallen short of expectations. But the Chargers probably aren't trading him just yet.
