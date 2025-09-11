Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater-less offensive line surges up PFF's rankings
Even without its best player, left tackle Rashawn Slater, the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line played at a high level in Week 1.
Of course, Slater is out for the year with a torn patellar tendon. In his absence, the Chargers moved second-year tackle Joe Alt to left tackle and deployed Trey Pipkins at right tackle.
The result was quarterback Justin Herbert not getting sacked or even hit once, although Los Angeles did give up 12 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
After entering as the No. 10 offensive line in PFF's rankings to start the season, the Chargers surged up four spots to No. 6. Here's what PFF's Zoltan Buday said about the group upfront.
"Despite battling an illness, right guard Mekhi Becton played well in his Chargers debut. The former Eagles offensive lineman did not give up a pressure and earned an 88.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all guards," Buday wrote.
"Overall, the Chargers' offensive line protected quarterback Justin Herbert well. The unit surrendered just eight pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 41 pass plays, leading to an eighth-ranked 90.2 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating," he concluded.
Buday also tabbed Alt as Los Angeles' best offensive lineman in Week 1.
"In his first game at left tackle in the NFL, Alt did not allow any pressure against the Chiefs. His 91.4 PFF pass-blocking grade paced all offensive linemen in Week 1," Buday explained.
As Buday points out, Becton wasn't 100% as he battled an illness. That only makes his zero-pressure showing even more impressive.
It wasn't all great, though, and there are definitely some things the Chargers need to clean up.
Pipkins and center Bradley Bozeman both saw some struggles, with the former giving up four pressures and the latter giving up three. They'll both be players to keep an eye on moving forward.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI—
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh challenged with not letting players 'eat the cheese'
Los Angeles Chargers make roster moves after Denzel Perryman injury news
Chargers skyrocket in Week 2 NFL power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert earning national spotlight alongside Allen, Jackson
Jim Harbaugh hints at bigger role for Najee Harris in Week 2