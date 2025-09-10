Chargers skyrocket in Week 2 NFL power rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the process of sustaining their success. Following an 11 win season in 2024, the Bolts are trying to avoid being a flash in the pan. 2022 was that exact story, as they made the playoffs then won just five games the following season.
The Chargers began their quest for that goal in Week 1, as they pulled of a 27-21 statement win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. It was a brilliant performance all around, especially from Justin Herbert. Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Quentin Johnston and the other to Keenan Allen.
As they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against another division rival in the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers are being regarded as one of the top teams in the NFL. In the New York Post's Week 2 power rankings, Ryan Dunleavy has the Bolts coming in at No.5.
"Justin Herbert played maybe his best big-spot game ever, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-21 win against the Chiefs in Brazil. For icing on the cake, he ran for the victory-sealing first down on third-and-14. Quentin Johnston caught two touchdown passes, and Keenan Allen grabbed the other in his return to the Chargers."
A top five team already? It's great company to be in, as the Chargers came in behind the Bills, Eagles, Packers and Ravens in that order.
Another win in Week 2 could push them towards top three.
