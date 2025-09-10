Los Angeles Chargers make roster moves after Denzel Perryman injury news
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t take long to make roster moves in the wake of the Denzel Perryman injury news.
Ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers announced they signed linebacker Kana'i Mauga to the practice squad. In a corresponding roster move, the Chargers released running back Nyheim Hines from the practice squad.
Perryman will miss at least a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mauga arrives as some deep depth while Troy Dye will step into a starting rotation next to Daiyan Henley.
With Najee Harris getting the nod in Week 1 and carrying a respectable workload alongside first-rounder Omarion Hampton, the Chargers clearly feel better about their depth at running back.
Otherwise, the Chargers still have Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson on the practice squad at running back, too.
