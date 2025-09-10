Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury
The Los Angeles Chargers might’ve made roster moves after the Denzel Perryman injury news, but it sounds like the team could be getting the veteran defender back in the fold sooner than anticipated.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Perryman was already out of the walking boot during Wednesday’s work ahead of the Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Granted, Perryman and Khalil Mack didn’t participate in practice. But the fact he’s already out of the walking boot so soon after being spotted in it after the Week 1 victory in Brazil seems like a good sign.
Perryman’s injury was intially reported as a high-ankle sprain and writeups mentioned that the expected timeframe for that injury is typically in the four-to-six week range.
But Perryman, it seems, is already on the positive end of that estimation. It’s hard to imagine he’s good for a full pitch count against the Raiders next Monday, with Troy Dye likely getting most of the work there.
But the Week 3 showdown with the Denver Broncos? That might just be a possibility for Perryman and the Chargers.
