Chargers' Jim Harbaugh challenged with not letting players 'eat the cheese'

After beating the Chiefs in Brazil, the NFL is all agog about the suddenly popular Los Angeles Chargers

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
This isn't the WWE character that is Stephen A. Smith or some self-proclaimed stooge on Barstool Sports or the Pat McAfee Show. This overwhelming praise of the Los Angeles Chargers is coming from a bona fide expert who played for six NFL teams and was at the top of the personnel department for two others.

"They're not sneaky. This is a legit playoff team," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said Wednesday morning on Get Up!. " If you're making a pick after Week 1, they're the favorite in the AFC West. This team is ready right now. They're going to win the division and challenge for the AFC Championship Game."

In the wake of the Chargers' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs last week in Brazil, they're suddenly be anointed as the trendiest team in the NFL. Power rankings surging. Quarterback Justin Herbert moving back into the Top 10. Head coach Jim Harbaugh being hailed as the next Vince Lombardi.

Harbaugh's job, suddenly, is to temper the optimism. Especially entering Monday night's game over another division rival in the Las Vegas Raiders. L.A. is favored by three points, on the road.

Sure there was lots to like about the Week 1 win over Mahomes and the perennial AFC West bullies. But as Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Parcells used to warn his players, "Don't eat the cheese." Meaning? Don't get caught up in all the accolades about last week and forget to prepare for this week.

In that effort, Harbaugh might tell his team to tune out ESPN this week. Because Riddick, and others, are gushing over the now-darling Chargers.

"Just based off of what we saw," Riddick continued. "You lose your franchise left tackle and you just move your right tackle over there and he shuts it down. Herbert has a group of 3-4 receivers who can rip you. You have 2 running backs that can bludgeon you. And their defense is one of the best in the league already."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and center Bradley Bozeman (75) celebrate after the game against the Chiefs
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and center Bradley Bozeman (75) celebrate after the game against the Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

