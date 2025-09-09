Jim Harbaugh hints at bigger role for Najee Harris in Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't see much from their running game in Week 1. Not that they were bad, but the passing attack was more on display than pounding the rock. The Bolts' first round rookie Omarion Hampton received the bulk of snaps out of the backfield last week.
Hampton ended the night with 48 yards on 15 carries, which led the team. Behind him was Justin Herbert with 32 yards, 19 of those coming on his fourth quarter run to ice the game against the Chiefs.
RELATED: Denzel Perryman injury update hits Chargers with bad news ahead of Week 2
One question remains: where was Najee Harris? The veteran running back missed all of training camp with an eye injury sustained away from the team but was able to be ready in time for Week 1. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Harris was on a snap count in Week 1, with the potential for his usage to increase on Monday night against the Raiders.
"We had planned 12 to 15 plays for Najee in this game," Harbaugh said. "Hit it right at 12. This week could be different."
Harris ran the ball once for five yards against the Chiefs. His involvement in the offense is certainly set to change going forward. Seeing as how Harris has four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons coming into 2025, it may not be a bad idea to consider him in fantasy football.
Harris could be a solid backup running back option in many leagues, as he's currently rostered in 43% of leagues.
If Harris can get up to speed, the Chargers could have another playmaker for defenses to plan for.
