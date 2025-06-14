Chargers' top weapon already hurt, and this case is particularly concerning
The Los Angeles Chargers unfortunately did not do a whole lot to address their ailing receiving corps in free agency, only replacing the departed Joshua Palmer with the familiar Mike Williams.
Williams of course spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers before taking a one-year detour with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Now, Williams is back in Los Angeles, and he is hoping to re-establish himself as a dangerous weapon.
The last time Williams was in LA, he played in just three games before suffering a torn ACL, which knocked him out for the remainder of 2023.
At 30 years old, there is obviously risk for re-injury, and we don't really know if the 6-foot-4 weapon possesses the same explosiveness anymore. He certainly didn't appear to last year.
And here's the biggest problem: Williams is already hurt, as the veteran has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of Chargers minicamp. The wide out is expected to return for training camp next month, but there is no question that his absence raises concerns.
Williams was signed to comprise a reliable playmaker for Justin Herbert, but if he is unable to stay healthy, his presence won't mean that much. While this particular injury does not seem to be anything serious, the fact that he is already banged up is definitely concerning.
Hopefully, this is nothing major, and the former No. 7 overall pick will be able to get back out on the field quickly, but you can't help but raise your eyebrows over the fact that Williams is dealing with another injury this early.
