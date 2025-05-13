Chargers get royally shafted by NFL as they prepare for AFC West race
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign in which they won were one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises, winning 11 games and making the playoffs after going just 5-12 the year prior.
Call it the Jim Harbaugh effect if you will, but one thing is clear: the Chargers were much improved last season, and they may now represent a legitimate threat to the suddenly mortal Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West race.
However, the NFL didn't exactly do them any favors with their 2025 schedule.
Los Angeles will apparently be traveling more miles than any other team in the league next season, clocking in at a whopping 37,086 miles. That could mean an awful lot of tired bodies for the Bolts throughout next fall.
Now, to be fair, the Chargers do play on the west coast, so they were going to be traveling a lot regardless. Case in point, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are the next two teams on the list, and the San Francisco 49ers are fifth.
Still, the Bolts will have to be on the move a heck of a lot more than the 49ers, for example, who will be traveling a grand total of 28,363 miles next season.
How much of an effect will this have on Los Angeles? It remains to be seen. Most of LA's players are surely used to extended periods of travel, so perhaps it won't be that big of a deal.
Chargers fans should actually probably be more worried about that their team didn't do anything of much consequence in free agency, but this recent schedule development is definitely frustrating, as well.
