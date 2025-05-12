Chargers UDFA DJ Uiagalelei isn't working on a surprise position change after all
The Los Angeles Chargers should be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future as Justin Herbert continues to grow each season.
When it comes to a trustworthy backup, the Chargers made the decision to bring in former first round pick Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke in free agency.
If those names don't make you feel good about the backup position, then the Chargers giving D.J. Uiagalelei a shot as an undrafted free agent may not have you feeling any better.
Uiagalelei was once regarded as the future of the Clemson Tigers football program, but his performance was never what was expected.
RELATED: Were Chargers one of the team's laughing at the idea of a George Pickens trade?
After a strong junior season with the Tigers, D.J. transferred to Oregon State, where he may have had his best season as a collegiate quarterback, before finishing his career with Florida State last season in deflating fashion.
Many wondered if the former prized recruit would possibly play tight end at the next level. However, a recent clip of Uiagalelei shows that he still has being a quarterback on the mind.
During Chargers rookie camp, head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen giving a few pointers to the quarterbacks, one being Uiagalelei.
Aside from Herbert, the Chargers' quarterback room doesn't scream confidence. Maybe there is a world where D.J. sees himself on the final roster heading into Week 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move