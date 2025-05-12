Charger Report

Chargers rookie 'hyped' over receiving text from Khalil Mack

One Chargers rookie is still hyped over the fact that future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack sent him a text to welcome him to Los Angeles.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack forces New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack forces New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made the tough decision to say goodbye to longtime fan favorite Joey Bosa this offseason.

Bosa was the last member of the franchise who was on the roster when the team was in San Diego. However, it's a new era for Chargers fans.

Being that it is a new era, the Chargers needed to bring in younger talent on the defensive edge, and did just that with the selection of Kyle Kennard in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kennard was a second round selection for the Chargers; however, he played like a first round talent, earning the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Fans and the media have been given their first chance to meet Kennard with the Chargers' rookie camp underway.

During his time at the podium, Kennard revealed what it means to be playing on the same team as a legend like Khalil Mack.

Kennard mentioned how surreal it felt to be in the same locker room as Mack, and that the Chargers star pass rusher texted him shortly after being drafted by the team.

Getting to learn the edge position from someone like Mack, who is still playing the game, is exactly what the Chargers need when it comes to potential growth from Kennard. The second round pick has the chance to be really special.

Kyle Kennar
South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard reacts as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia protects the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

