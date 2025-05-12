Chargers rookie 'hyped' over receiving text from Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers made the tough decision to say goodbye to longtime fan favorite Joey Bosa this offseason.
Bosa was the last member of the franchise who was on the roster when the team was in San Diego. However, it's a new era for Chargers fans.
Being that it is a new era, the Chargers needed to bring in younger talent on the defensive edge, and did just that with the selection of Kyle Kennard in the 2025 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Were Chargers one of the team's laughing at the idea of a George Pickens trade?
Kennard was a second round selection for the Chargers; however, he played like a first round talent, earning the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.
Fans and the media have been given their first chance to meet Kennard with the Chargers' rookie camp underway.
During his time at the podium, Kennard revealed what it means to be playing on the same team as a legend like Khalil Mack.
Kennard mentioned how surreal it felt to be in the same locker room as Mack, and that the Chargers star pass rusher texted him shortly after being drafted by the team.
Getting to learn the edge position from someone like Mack, who is still playing the game, is exactly what the Chargers need when it comes to potential growth from Kennard. The second round pick has the chance to be really special.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move