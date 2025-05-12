Chargers possibly made a big mistake with Chiefs game on 2025 NFL schedule
More details about the Los Angeles Chargers potentially hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil during the Week 1 Friday night opener in 2025 continue to emerge.
While the NFL won’t make any matchup official until Tuesday, rumblings about the Chargers playing the Chiefs in that game continue to dominate the conversation.
In reporting on latest rumors in this area, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed a finger at the Chargers for not “protecting” the Chiefs matchup: “They opted to focus on teams that visit less frequently, with the Steelers, Commanders, and Eagles specifically named as the games the Chargers were more inclined to protect.”
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh hypes specific Chargers UDFAs with rookie camp underway
Teams giving up games to the international series can protect two games, it seems, and the Chargers didn’t protect any of their AFC West matchups.
Now, there’s a disclaimer. Traditionally, the overseas games don’t include divisional matchups, seemingly to keep things fair and balanced for all of those annual showdowns. Perhaps the Chargers didn’t think they needed to protect the matchup.
RELATED: Chargers' best draft pick may be the one no one seems to be discussing
If the Chargers get hosed here and lose an AFC West homestand to the international series, it signals the NFL has shifted its stance and wants to get those rivalry games overseas to grow the sport.
And if that’s the case, perhaps the Chargers and other teams start opting to protect their most important games of the year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move