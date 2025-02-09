Los Angeles Chargers should add 49ers’ Deebo Samuel to offseason big board
The Los Angeles Chargers might not be prone to a blockbuster splash in free agency or on the NFL trade block, based on how the organization moved in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz experience.
But if there’s a big board in Los Angeles, they might want to add San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel to it.
Already mentioned in reports or league speculation around the likes of DK Metcalf and even Davante Adams, Samuel would simply be the latest sensible name on the shortlist.
Samuel’s name popped up around the Super Bowl, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that the “49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason.”
It’s an interesting situation for the Chargers to monitor. Technically, Samuel just came off a career-low 51 catches for 670 yards and three scores. The 49ers have phased him out, taking first-rounder Ricky Pearsall last year and extending Brandon Aiyuk.
That could make Samuel an interesting buy-low target for the Chargers, at least in terms of trade price. His contract is a $15.8 million cap hit in 2025 before he becomes a free agent, so there’s an angle where he might want a costly extension upon arrival with a new team (or he’s a pricey one-year rental).
Perhaps the Chargers would view it as an acceptable risk and buying low before Samuel hits an upswing. He’d project nicely in an offense where Ladd McConkey is the No. 1 going into his sophomore season. Tacking on a top-flight tight end from the draft and a possible interior offensive line upgrade could make for a nice Justin Herbert-led attack.
If nothing else, the Chargers would be wise to do some due diligence on the topic, just in case. At the right price, keeping Samuel on the West Coast could benefit all parties.
