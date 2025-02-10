Los Angeles Chargers already listed as top destination for 49ers star
The Los Angeles Chargers just keep coming up connected to major names.
Those names are big weapons, which makes sense for a Chargers team that desperately needs more around quarterback Justin Herbert. Think, Davante Adams, DK Metcalf and Cooper Kupp.
Feel free to tack on San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, too. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports just took it there, circling the Chargers as a top landing spot for Samuel if the 49ers decide to make a trade:
“Los Angeles has two developing wide receivers in 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston and 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey, but they could use a veteran, Pro Bowl-caliber option to supplement the two youngsters.”
Those are the big talking points for the Chargers right now. Ladd McConkey just broke out as a rookie, going for 1,149 yards and seven scores. But despite scoring eight touchdowns, Quentin Johnston still struggled with drop issues and what appeared to be a limited route tree.
Going into 2025, the entire starting lineup behind McConkey could look different. That’s especially the case if the Chargers add a name like Samuel. There is risk involved – it could be costly to acquire him via trade and he only had 51 catches a season ago while getting phased out in San Francisco.
Still, the Chargers clearly won’t lack for options when it comes to putting more weapons around Herbert. Samuel could make for a possibly high-upside addition, as putting his NFL-best mark of 3,084 yards-after-catch for receivers since he entered the NFL in 2019 in the same offense as McConkey could be an electric upgrade.
Those Chargers, too, have to be pretty appealing to free agents and trade candidates, given the obvious need and potential for explosive numbers, never mind the ample cap space.
