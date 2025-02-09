Does Jets star Davante Adams prefer to join the Chargers?
It's looking like the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are headed for a split, which means that wide receiver Davante Adams will likely become available.
The Jets could field trade offers for Adams, but they may also just end up cutting him, as it's hard to imagine New York recouping legitimate value for him in a trade given his contract and the leverage that the Jets just lost.
That means Adams will likely have his choice of where he wants to go, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has revealed a very interesting little nugget: Adams evidently prefers the west coast.
That narrows Adams' potential landing spots down quite a bit, and you have to think that the Los Angeles Chargers are near the top of his list.
The Chargers are a contending team that just won 11 games. They have a great coach in Jim Harbaugh and an elite passer in quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles is also in desperate need of another weapon alongside of Ladd McConkey, so Adams would certainly get his fair share of touches in LA. It seems like a match made in heaven.
Of course, other west coast hopefuls include squads like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and with the Rams and 49ers both potentially moving on from key receivers (Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, respectively), Adams would have a great opportunity at each of those places, as well.
Still, it's hard to imagine a better fit for Adams than the Chargers, who have an incredibly bright future and plenty of cap room to improve.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers pressed to trade for Buccaneers' cut candidate
Chargers urged to win $24 million bidding war for RB in free agency
Chargers’ dream offseason hinted at via reports and mock drafts
Chargers predicted to replace Khalil Mack with Jim Harbaugh connection
Clemson’s focus on NIL and a big contract created key Chargers loss
Rob Gronkowski reveals ultimate take on Chargers' Antonio Gates