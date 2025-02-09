Myles Garrett breaks silence: Is a team like the Chargers what he wants?
The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of assets to spend this offseason now that it’s time to enter win-now mode after an ahead-of-schedule playoff berth during Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach.
Picking up the phone and calling the Cleveland Browns about Myles Garrett should be one of the first things the Chargers do.
Garrett demanded a trade out of Cleveland and reinforced his point with a Super Bowl media blitz on the topic this week. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Josh Alper, NBC Sports), he said he wants to go to a contender and that he hopes teams are “making some tempting offers” for his services.
While costly, the Chargers should at least consider being one of the teams to float an offer like that. Former DPOTY and future Hall of Famers in the middle of their primes don’t become available often.
It helps that the Chargers face some questions up front on defense, too, with Khalil Mack heading to free agency and Joey Bosa a cut candidate, which could boost the projected $65 million in free cap space even more.
Beyond the cost to trade for Garrett, though, the Chargers would inherit a $19.7 million cap hit on his current contract that runs through 2026 – with the likelihood of a market-resetting extension due upon arrival from the trade block.
Then again, the Chargers improved so much through measured, smaller moves and sitting on assets in just one season that this type of trade would almost feel out of character.
But the Chargers have also entered new territory as a result – big names like Garrett just might view them as contenders worth joining now.
