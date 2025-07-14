Chargers star offers wild admission he probably should have kept to himself
While rookies have already reported to Los Angeles Chargers training camp, the veterans are still relaxing in the quiet before the storm.
Chargers training camp officially opens July 19, so time is running out for leisurely activities...and for answering ridiculous questions.
Los Angeles players were recently a rather, um, personal question about how often they wash their sheets, and most of them said within every couple of weeks. That's perfectly normal.
But then there is kicker Cameron Dicker, who apparently does not take his hygiene very seriously. Well, at least in this department.
"Probably like, once every two months, three months? Is that bad?" Dicker said. "... I think in college, my freshman year, I went like, a semester."
College semesters are roughly between three-and-a-half to four months long, so, yeah; that's not exactly great for Dicker. The best part is he seemed shocked that that was kind of gross.
But you know what is great? The fact that Dicker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, having made a ridiculous 91 of his 97 career field-goal attempts. That's good for an absurd effectiveness rate of 93.8 percent. What's more, he has gone 16-for-21 on 50-plus yard boots, and last year, he nailed a 59-yarder.
The real kicker, though (pun fully intended), is that Dicker is 92-for-95 on extra points throughout his career, so he has missed nearly as many PATs as field goals. Weird, but not quite as bad as going a third of a year without washing your sheets.
We'll see if this revelation ultimately changes Dicker's views on cleanliness heading into 2025.
