Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, family visit President Trump at White House
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and his brother John were in Washington at the White House late this week after an invitation from President Donald Trump.
The Harbaughs met with Trump in the Oval Office for the special occasion, as both the White House and plenty of social media posts confirmed.
As USA Today explained, Jim has a history of White House encounters, including one with President Obama back in 2015. John and his Baltimore Ravens, of course, were there with President Obama back in 2013 after the Super Bowl 47 win.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the entire Harbaugh families were invited, though no details around the invitation or meeting itself have been disclosed.
Generally speaking, the Chargers' head coach tends to avoid the political slant in public, though he did speak at a pro-life fundraising event in 2022 while at Michigan and offered up plenty of quotes on that topic.
A look at the otherwise mysterious meeting:
