Chargers' offensive additions named 'biggest reason for optimism' in 2025

Jim Harbaugh is building the Los Angeles Chargers' offense to his specifications, which is a major reason for optimism in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach last season, the expectation was that he would turn them around in a hurry.

That has been the case for him at every stop, and it didn't change with Los Angeles. Harbaugh led them to 11 wins and a playoff berth, despite being ranked 20th in offense. That ranking is why Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz made several moves on offense.

Their primary additions in free agency were running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton. From there, they added another running back, Omarion Hampton, and a wide receiver, Tre Harris, in the NFL draft. Throw in a couple of underrated moves, such as the return of Mike Williams, as well as the signing of tight end Tyler Conklin, and there's suddenly reason to believe this offense will be vastly improved in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified their offensive additions as the biggest reason for optimism in L.A.

"Things should be a bit more balanced this year, as the Chargers brought back Mike Williams, added Tyler Conklin and used a second-round pick on Tre Harris. The running game also might be stronger after L.A. signed guard Mekhi Becton and used a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton." — Knox, Bleacher Report

These moves are all about building their offense to Harbaugh's specifications. He wants to bully teams that oppose them, and they've built the type of physical offense that can do exactly that.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

