Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Rashawn Slater and the OL
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for an early start to training camp, and to get ready, we're breaking down each position group. Today, we focus on the offensive line, which has had some big additions over the past couple of seasons.
In 2024, they used a first-round pick on Joe Alt, taking him fifth overall. That makes him their third first-round selection on the line as he joined the 13th overall pick in 2021, Rashawn Slater (LT), and the 17th overall pick in 2022, Zion Johnson (LG).
Los Angeles also signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency last year, giving them a new starting center. They feel even better after signing Mekhi Becton in free agency to start at right guard. With all those moves, let's check out their current depth chart.
Chargers OL Depth Chart
LT: Rashawn Slater
LG: Zion Johnson
C: Bradley Bozeman
RG: Mekhi Becton
RT: Joe Alt
OT: Trey Pipkins III
OT: Jamaree Salyer
OT: Corey Stewart
OT: Savion Washington
OT: Elijah Ellis
IOL: Andre James
IOL: Karsen Barnhart
IOL: Branson Taylor
IOL: Josh Kaltenberger
IOL: Nash Jones
Storyline to Watch: Can Zion Johnson reach his potential
While he hasn't been a bust, the Chargers haven't seen what they hoped for out of Zion Johnson. This was evident when they declined the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. The O-line should be the strength of the team, given the investments they've made. Whether or not that's the case in 2025 could fall on Johnson's shoulders.
Predictions
Johnson might not fully live up to expectations, but the talent on this line will be able to mask that. Adding Becton gives them enough strength to control the line of scrimmage. That will allow Jim Harbaugh to run the ball at ease, which is exactly what he likes to do.
