Chargers stars make NFL free agency big board top 50
The Los Angeles Chargers can now think about the offseason. After a first year with Jim Harbaugh at the helm and a playoff appearance, one of the first major items of concern is their own free agents.
There are a few of their current players slated to become free agents who stick out more than most for the Chargers, too. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report released his 2025 NFL free agency big board, with his top 50 players set to hit the open market. Three Chargers made the cut, with Kristian Fulton coming in first at No. 48.
"Cornerback Kristian Fulton had a down year with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 but reestablished himself this past season as a quality starter on a one-year, prove-it deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old allowed an opposing passer rating below 92.0 in each of his first three seasons, and he's been mostly reliable for the Chargers when healthy. He missed some time with a hamstring injury in 2024, but that shouldn't be viewed as a significant issue."
Fulton has had his ups and downs, but did become a serviceable starter for the Chargers this season. In 15 games, he had seven passes defended and one interception, but allowed five touchdowns while in coverage. The Chargers could look to bring back Fulton on another cheaper deal in the offseason.
Next on the list was fellow cornerback Asante Samuel Jr, who had a rather interesting season in 2024. Samuel Jr came in at No. 27.
"Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. carries a few concerns heading into the offseason. Tackling has been an issue for the 25-year-old. (He missed 12 tackles in 2023.) He also landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury after four games this season and never returned. In years past, however, Samuel has been a largely dependable cover man when healthy. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 87.4 in coverage last season and carries a combination of youth and upside that teams can't usually find in free agency."
In what was supposed to be a prove-it year for the former second round pick, Samuel Jr never got the opportunity. After being placed on IR in Week 5, he never saw the field again. Many around the league may still see the potential, but it'd be best for both sides if the Chargers let him walk this offseason.
Last but certainly not least is star pass rusher Khalil Mack, coming in at No. 14.
"Mack finished the regular season with six sacks, six tackles for loss and 22quarterback pressures. Those aren't eye-catching numbers, but it's worth noting that Mack battled a groin injury late in the season. He had four sacks after eight games and was incredibly productive a year ago when he tallied 17 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback pressures."
While Mack is certainly getting up there in terms of age, the Chargers should look to keep him past this year. He didn't come close to his 17-sack season in 2023, but still provided solid play on the edge in his first year under Jesse Minter's system.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 1st-round draft pick set for 2025 NFL draft
Chargers predicted to go after NFL free agency's top players at key need
Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement
Chargers encouraged to ‘overpay’ for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Los Angeles Chargers named destination for contentious WR