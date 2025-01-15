Los Angeles Chargers named destination for contentious WR
The Los Angeles Chargers are in dire need of more playmakers heading into the NFL offseason, but could they turn to a controversial talent in order to fill that hole?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports thinks so, as he has named the Chargers as a potential destination for embattled wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was recently released by the Houston Texans.
"The Los Angeles Chargers have a bright future ahead of themselves but that’s only if Jim Harbaugh could continue salvaging the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert," Palacios wrote. " ... The Chargers need a consistent wide receiver to help [Ladd] McConkey in the aerial and perhaps, Johnson could be the man to do so with a large role to his liking."
But is Johnson really the answer?
The 28-year-old has played for three teams this year, as he began the season with the Carolina Panthers before being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. He was then released by the Ravens after four games and went on to sign with the Texans.
Johnson caused locker room issues at every one of his stops in 2024, and a big reason why he couldn't make it work consistently with the Pittsburgh Steelers—his first NFL team—was because of his attitude problems.
When he is right, there is no doubt the Toledo product is a very talented receiver, which he displayed back in 2021 when he made the Pro Bowl.
However, Johnson's production has dipped considerably since then, and now, he is viewed by just about everyone as a malcontent.
Someone will probably sign Johnson this offseason, but it may not be the Chargers, regardless of how big their need for another pass-catcher is.
