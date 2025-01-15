Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement

The Los Angeles Chargers' heartbreaking ending to the season was visible on the faces of all the players, including star edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The Los Angeles Chargers' season did not have the storybook ending that the fanbase had hoped for.

A blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card was a reality check that hit the team hard, including defensive star Khalil Mack.

After the game, Mack mentioned to the media that he isn't sure he will be playing football at all next season. A statement that Chargers legend Shawne Merriman hopes that Mack is sure of before making that decision.

In an appearance on 'Up & Adams,' with Kay Adams, Merriman discussed Mack's comments, and he doesn't believe now is the time for Mack to hang up the cleats.

However, Merriman did state that if Mack does feel this way, he should be 100% sure that he is done because there is no going back.

Mack finished the year with six sacks, the second-lowest total of his career. However, the former All-Pro did earn his ninth Pro Bowl selection.

Mack's future has yet to be decided, and if he does come back, his return to Los Angeles is not set in stone, as he is a free agent.

Mack and the Chargers have a lot to figure out this offseason. However, if Mack decides to return to the game, the Chargers should make it a priority to keep him with the team.

