Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement
The Los Angeles Chargers' season did not have the storybook ending that the fanbase had hoped for.
A blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card was a reality check that hit the team hard, including defensive star Khalil Mack.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers star motivating Khalil Mack to return
After the game, Mack mentioned to the media that he isn't sure he will be playing football at all next season. A statement that Chargers legend Shawne Merriman hopes that Mack is sure of before making that decision.
In an appearance on 'Up & Adams,' with Kay Adams, Merriman discussed Mack's comments, and he doesn't believe now is the time for Mack to hang up the cleats.
However, Merriman did state that if Mack does feel this way, he should be 100% sure that he is done because there is no going back.
Mack finished the year with six sacks, the second-lowest total of his career. However, the former All-Pro did earn his ninth Pro Bowl selection.
Mack's future has yet to be decided, and if he does come back, his return to Los Angeles is not set in stone, as he is a free agent.
Mack and the Chargers have a lot to figure out this offseason. However, if Mack decides to return to the game, the Chargers should make it a priority to keep him with the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
How Chargers can get back to NFL playoffs next season
Justin Herbert accused of facing 'put up or shut up' 2025 season after playoff flop
Los Angeles Chargers land Saints' star in blockbuster trade proposal
2025 Chargers mock draft immediately after playoff exit
Analyst delivers stern warning about Chargers' Ezekiel Elliott