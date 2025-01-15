Los Angeles Chargers 1st-round draft pick set for 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have moved into offseason mode after their wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.
Up next will be the 2025 NFL Draft. A moment where every team believes the selections they make will lead to postseason success.
With the final wild-card game finishing up, the Chargers now know their place in the upcoming draft, and it is time to start looking at potential candidates for that first selection.
The Chargers will hold the 22nd pick in the 2025 draft. Aside from that pick, the Chargers currently have seven other selections in the draft.
Last season, the Chargers had the fifth pick in the first round and selected offensive tackle Joe Alt from Notre Dame.
It is 100 days until the draft, which means there's plenty of time for the fanbase to change their minds on who the Chargers should select in the first round.
The Chargers will have plenty of options in what positions they would like to add to the team in 2025, including wide receiver, running back, and even tight end.
While it may be 100 days until the draft, those days will quickly fly by. The Chargers will need to nail the 2025 draft to find themselves back in postseason play.
