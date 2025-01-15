Chargers encouraged to ‘overpay’ for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers have very obviously been targeting the 2025 offseason’s free agency and draft as a means to upgrade the offense around Justin Herbert.
A new regime led by Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz stripped down the offense around Herbert last offseason to set up the rebuild. Breakout rookie Ladd McConkey is a No. 1 wideout, but the playoff loss really highlighted the lack of play-making receivers.
Looking ahead to free agency, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is one of the most commonly suggested names for the Chargers. And Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano just agreed that Los Angeles should be all-in on getting him.
“If the Cincinnati Bengals let wide receiver Tee Higgins walk in free agency, the Chargers should overpay for his services,” Manzano wrote. “Higgins’s skill set would complement McConkey and give Herbert a dynamic one-two punch to help avoid more postseason meltdowns in the future.”
The Chargers will certainly have the cap space to make that happen. And indeed, on paper, the big-bodied Higgins commanding coverage would open the field even more for McConkey.
But the big problem with the idea? Recent events around the Bengals, such as Higgins changing his agent, hint at him staying in Cincinnati, either on a second tag or extension.
Still, that doesn’t change the fact the Chargers should “overpay” for somebody in his talent bracket, even if they pivot and look at someone like Chris Godwin instead.
