Chargers predicted to go after NFL free agency's top players at key need
Now that the Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 season has officially come to an end, the team will start to lay out blueprints for the offseason. This will be the second go around for the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, who are going to have more resources at their disposal compared to last year.
There's a few glaring needs that need to be addressed, especially on offense. Many will point toward the lack of playmakers outside of Ladd McConkey, which is arguably their biggest flaw. Next would be the offensive line, specifically along the interior. The Chargers' combo of Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman and Trey Pipkins III/Jamaree Salyer haven't exactly given Justin Herbert ample time to make plays.
Johnson will likely have his fifth-year option picked up, while Bozeman is a free agent. The right guard spot needs to be a main focus over the offseason, as ESPN's Benjamin Solak predicts the Chargers will look to spend big at that position in free agency.
"The Chargers stayed true to the Harbaugh way by investing in the offensive line at the top of the 2024 draft, and they'll stay the course in 2025, even if it means neglecting the wide receiver room again. They will pursue a potential long-term starter at guard with a strong run-blocking background. Will Hernandez, Mekhi Becton and Aaron Banks all make sense as free agent targets."
The three names Solak listed would all be solid options for the Chargers. Becton is the most interesting, as the former New York Jets' first round pick was labeled a bust for the longest time after failing at tackle. Since switching to guard and joining one of the best offensive lines in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles, Becton has really come into his own.
Hernandez, a former second round pick of the New York Giants, also improved once he left his original team. Banks has also been a solid member of the San Francisco 49ers unit for multiple years. All three names have given up a combined four sacks in 2024 and would be immediate upgrades for the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star reveals bad injury update before trip to free agency
Chargers' embattled CB finally breaks silence about injury
Chargers clearly the best destination for this superstar weapon
Should the Chargers make changes to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff after playoff exit?
Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star