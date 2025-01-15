Chargers should not bother picking up Diontae Johnson on waivers
One has to think that this time, the Los Angeles Chargers will take a different approach to Diontae Johnson becoming available.
Last time, in late December, the Chargers attempted to claim Johnson on the waiver wire right before the playoffs. The Houston Texans landed him instead.
And now those Texans have cut Johnson after a playoff victory over the Chargers. The veteran wideout was apparently, causing a scene in the locker room after the win due to his lack of playing time.
No, this time, one has to imagine the Chargers will stay far away. Four teams have now said goodbye to Johnson over the last year, making him one of the most embattled players in the league right now.
Those Chargers need help at wideout, no doubt, as Ladd McConkey just can’t do it all on his own. But Johnson simply has too much baggage at this point and wouldn’t seem to fit Jim Harbaugh’s locker room. At this point, Odell Beckham Jr. is another risky option the Chargers probably shouldn’t consider, either.
With droves of cap space and plenty of draft picks, never mind the acumen to unearth and trade up for McConkey, the Chargers have many ways to upgrade their biggest roster weakness without falling for the allure of a big name.
