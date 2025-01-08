Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers tabbed as ideal landing spot for top WR

The Los Angeles Chargers have been labeled one of the best landing spots for this elite wide receiver in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to have a very clear need heading into the offseason: wide receivers.

The Chargers entered 2024 with a major question mark at the position after subtracting both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency last offseason, but thankfully, rookie Ladd McConkey delivered in a big way.

However, Los Angeles still needs some help behind McConkey.

Quentin Johnston has been largely disappointing, and Joshua Palmer is slated to hit the free-agent market.

Luckily, the Chargers are going to have significant cap room in order to add a major talent at wide out, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has labeled the Bolts as one of the best fits for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in free agency.

"Armed with $74.4 million in projected cap space, the Chargers could afford to chase Higgins in free agency," Knox wrote. "They could also offer him an opportunity to play with another premier quarterback from the 2020 draft class."

Higgins is widely viewed as the best receiver in this upcoming free-agent class. In 12 games this season, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and logged back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

Injuries have hampered the Clemson product over the last couple of years, as he appeared in just 24 contests between 2023 and 2024.

When healthy, though, Higgins is an elite talent, and he would absolutely comprise a lethal duo with McConkey, especially with Justin Herbert throwing the football.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Texans' coach drops bold statement on Chargers WR

Chargers could swing blockbuster trade for superstar playmaker

Chargers star Rashawn Slater battling injury, MRI trip before playoffs

Chargers WR goes from free agent bust, to season finale hero

When is Chargers' wild-card game against Texans in NFL playoffs? Time, date and more

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News