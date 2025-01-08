Los Angeles Chargers tabbed as ideal landing spot for top WR
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to have a very clear need heading into the offseason: wide receivers.
The Chargers entered 2024 with a major question mark at the position after subtracting both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency last offseason, but thankfully, rookie Ladd McConkey delivered in a big way.
However, Los Angeles still needs some help behind McConkey.
Quentin Johnston has been largely disappointing, and Joshua Palmer is slated to hit the free-agent market.
Luckily, the Chargers are going to have significant cap room in order to add a major talent at wide out, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has labeled the Bolts as one of the best fits for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in free agency.
"Armed with $74.4 million in projected cap space, the Chargers could afford to chase Higgins in free agency," Knox wrote. "They could also offer him an opportunity to play with another premier quarterback from the 2020 draft class."
Higgins is widely viewed as the best receiver in this upcoming free-agent class. In 12 games this season, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The 25-year-old was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and logged back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022.
Injuries have hampered the Clemson product over the last couple of years, as he appeared in just 24 contests between 2023 and 2024.
When healthy, though, Higgins is an elite talent, and he would absolutely comprise a lethal duo with McConkey, especially with Justin Herbert throwing the football.
