Chargers crushed with terrible news on superstar trade target

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't really made any big moves this offseason, as they didn't sign any big-name free agents, nor have they swung any trades.
It comes as a somewhat of a surprise given the fact that the Chargers went 11-6 last season and entered free agency with expansive cap room, but they have essentially chosen to patch up their holes rather than go for broke with top-tier talents.
That hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Los Angeles could potentially pursue a blockbuster trade for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has requested to be dealt as a result of his contract standoff with the Bengals.
Here's the thing, though: Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has revealed that Hendrickson has turned down an extension worth $28 million in average annual value from Cincinnati, which may very well remove the Chargers from the Hendrickson sweepstakes.
Hendrickson is 30 years old. Yes, he has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past year, but it seems hard to envision a typically frugal Los Angeles squad shelling out that type of money for an aging player.
Heck, we don't even really know if the Chargers planned on making a serious push for Hendrickson to begin with. Based on the fact that they weren't even really present in trade talks for wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, you wouldn't think they would be heavily pursuing Hendrickson, either.
Los Angeles actually could stand to add another pass rusher after cutting ties with Joey Bosa earlier this offseason. Yes, the Bolts did re-sign Khalil Mack and they did draft Kyle Kennard, but Mack managed just six sacks in 2024, and Kennard was a Day 3 pick.
That being said, the Chargers are almost certainly not willing to pay that type of price for Hendrickson, never mind the draft capital they would also have to surrender in a potential trade for the four-time Pro Bowler.
