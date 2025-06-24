Chargers' top cut candidate revealed, and it will make fans very happy
The Los Angeles Chargers had a very impressive 2024 campaign, winning 11 games and making the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season at the helm. However, it was obvious that there were some rather significant issues in terms of roster construction.
One of the more prominent problems was the interior of the Chargers' offensive line, with Trey Pipkins — a former tackle who was moved to guard — being the primary culprit.
Pipkins registered a brutal 49.7 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus last season, which has resulted in most Los Angeles fans wanting the veteran replaced. The Chargers did go out and sign Mekhi Becton, but it appears that they are simply going to move Bradley Bozeman over to Pipkins' guard spot, which isn't exactly all that innovative considering how much Bozeman struggled at center last season.
For some reason, Pipkins is still on the roster, which has been maddening for Bolts fans who have wanted the team to release him in order to pocket that money to land a better guard replacement.
Well, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay actually feels that LA could part ways with Pipkins before the season begins, listing him among five of the top cut candidates in the NFL.
"By releasing Pipkins, the Chargers would save $6.75 million against the cap and take on just $2.5 million in dead money," Kay wrote. "For a team currently working with a shade under $28 million in available space, the extra finances and roster spot should have more allure than an underperforming backup."
Pipkins was selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a fixture in the trenches for the Chargers ever since, for better or for worse.
All things considered, the Bolts probably should have released Pipkins earlier in the offseason when they still could have done something with that extra money.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh sees 'young Jimmy Harbaugh' in this Chargers veteran leader
Ladd McConkey shoves his way into CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL player rankings
Chargers TE Tyler Conklin appears in social media video that has fans panicking
Chargers weapon already on the trade block before playing a single game
Chargers playmaker achieves major feat by avoiding unflattering list