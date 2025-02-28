Los Angeles Chargers’ top draft target has met with Jim Harbaugh already
Perhaps no 2025 NFL draft connection has been more common than the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the first round.
It just makes too much sense on too many levels. Loveland has that Jim Harbaugh- Michigan connection. He’s got the potential to become the best tight end in the class. And that position is one of the most problematic on the entire roster – fixing it would go a long way toward helping Justin Herbert.
Naturally, this topic came up with Loveland himself at the NFL scouting combine during interview sessions.
There, according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, Loveland admitted that while he hasn’t technically met with the Chargers on a pre-draft linkup just yet, he has met up with Harbaugh himself.
This isn’t some flashing neon sign that the Chargers will draft Loveland. But one has to think he’s on the big board in roughly the top 15. Even without the Harbaugh connection, the fact he’s a 6’5” target with big-play ability at a huge position of need is an easy selling point.
Those Chargers, after all, trotted out Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst at the position last year, leaving just Stone Smartt as the interesting long-term upside guy. Loveland would be an immediate upgrade and help the team put major money into other positions via free agency.
