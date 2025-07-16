Los Angeles Chargers named top trade destination for angry WR
The Los Angeles Chargers could still use some more help at wide receiver, as they did not exactly provide Justin Herbert with the weapons he needs this offseason.
Fortunately, there are still some opportunities for the Chargers to bring in more talent, and a very clear trade target has just surfaced for them: San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings.
Jennings is dissatisfied with his current contract status and wants the 49ers to either pay him or trade him, and with San Francisco having a rather tenuous financial situation as it is, it may be left with no choice but to move the breakout pass-catcher.
Los Angeles seems like a natural landing spot for Jennings, and not surprisingly, Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani has named the Chargers as a top trade destination for the 28-year-old.
"Everyone knows when they're playing the Chargers entering 2025 that they have to double team Ladd McConkey on third down," Milani said. "What are they going to do? Are they going to rely on Tre Harris, a rookie, to be the guy, to be the complement to Ladd McConkey? ... Are they really going to count on Quentin Johnston? ... Mike Williams is on the PUP already."
Jennings would definitely represent a terrific pickup for the Bolts. He hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last season, and who can forget his performance in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago?
The caveat is that the 28-year-old is entering the final year of his deal, and we can already tell how Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz operates when there is money involved.
That being said, Jennings will not be nearly as expensive as, say, D.K. Metcalf, neither in draft capital nor monetary value. Realistically speaking, Jennings makes absolutely perfect sense for Los Angeles, and if the Chargers don't pursue a trade for him if he becomes available, it would be one heck of a head-scratcher.
