Chargers players with something to seriously prove in training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers hit training camp this week with something to prove.
Jim Harbaugh’s team needs to prove last year’s playoff appearance during a “rebuild” wasn't a fluke.
But it extends to an individual level, too. There are former first-round picks with something to prove, new names expected to step up in place of those no longer on the team and simply the proverbial chip on a shoulder for others.
These are the Chargers with the most to prove as training camp gets started.
WR Quentin Johnston
This is it for Johnston. The former first-round pick isn’t necessarily an outright cut candidate. But the pressure to perform is there after the Chargers brought back Mike Williams and drafted both Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Johnston improved last year, but the drop issues and limited route tree need to be swapped out for actually matching expectations.
Edge Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuipulotu steps into a bigger role in 2025 alongside Khalil Mack with Joey Bosa no longer on the depth chart. He’s shown promise in the past on a rotational basis, but this training camp is the first launching pad to full-time responsibilities. If there’s an issue, the team drafted Kyle Kennard and has others like Bud Dupree capable of eating into his snap counts.
LB Junior Colson
Colson, a hyped third-round pick out of Harbaugh’s Michigan last year, made it in just 11 games. There’s pressure on him now to prove he can stay healthy and deserves the hype. The Chargers almost unexpectedly brought back Denzel Perryman in free agency, but they’d like to see that Colson can step up next to Daiyan Henley, the future-minded breakout in the linebacker unit.
OLs Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson
These two are the focal point for the angst of Chargers fans toward the team right now when it comes to offseason planning. The Chargers upgraded one guard spot with Mekhi Becton in free agency, then left the other two spots to these guys. Johnson, the near-bust of a first-rounder, is getting snaps at center this summer. That means the two could start again in 2025, but in each other’s positions. Johnson could be a cut candidate, though, as the team also added Andre James in free agency and drafted Branson Taylor.
