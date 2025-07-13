Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Khalil Mack and the DLs
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for an early start to training camp, and to get ready, we're breaking down each position group.
Today, we focus on the EDGE and the defensive line. With a 3-4 front, the Chargers have three linemen dedicated to stuffing the run while their outside linebackers focus on getting after the quarterback.
This offseason, they said goodbye to their top pass-rusher, Joey Bosa, and starting nose tackle Poona Ford. They made a few moves to replace them on the depth chart, but will rely on returning veterans to fill the void as well.
Chargers DL Depth Chart
EDGE
Khalil Mack
Tuli Tuipulotu
Bud Dupree
Kyle Kennard
Caleb Murphy
Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
Kylan Guidry
Garmon Randolph
Defensive Line
Da'Shawn Hand
Teair Tart
Otito Ogbonnia
Jamaree Caldwell
Naquan Jones
Justin Eboigbe
Christopher Hinton
Scott Matlock
TeRah Edwards
Josh Fuga
Storyline to Watch: Who will step up at NT/EDGE
With Ford gone, the Chargers will rely on Teair Tart as the starting nose tackle, but don't count out rookie Jamaree Caldwell. The Oregon product is a massive run-stuffer with plenty of upside. Even if he doesn't push for a starting job, he should be a factor this year.
On the edge, they'll lean heavily on Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, but Tuli Tuipulotu is poised for a breakout season. Also, keep an eye on Kyle Kennard, who was a steady contributor in the SEC for South Carolina.
Predictions
Watch for Tuipulotu to emerge as the No. 1 pass rusher following two solid seasons behind Mack and Bosa. He had 8.5 sacks last season when asked to fill in while Bosa was injured and should flourish now that his role is expanding.
